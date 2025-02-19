Walker leads Illinois State against Bradley after 22-point game

Bradley Braves (21-6, 12-4 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (15-12, 7-9 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Bradley Braves (21-6, 12-4 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (15-12, 7-9 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -1.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts Bradley after Chase Walker scored 22 points in Illinois State’s 85-76 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Redbirds have gone 10-4 at home. Illinois State ranks seventh in the MVC in rebounding averaging 30.0 rebounds. Walker leads the Redbirds with 6.2 boards.

The Braves are 12-4 in conference matchups. Bradley has a 5-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Illinois State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Bradley allows. Bradley averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Illinois State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 16 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Duke Deen is averaging 13.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Braves. Darius Hannah is averaging 10.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

