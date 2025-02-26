Wake Forest visits No. 9 NC State following Brooks’ 33-point outing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-18, 2-14 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (22-5, 14-2 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-18, 2-14 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (22-5, 14-2 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 NC State hosts Wake Forest after Zoe Brooks scored 33 points in NC State’s 104-95 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Wolfpack are 15-0 in home games. NC State is ninth in the ACC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Tilda Trygger averaging 2.0.

The Demon Deacons have gone 2-14 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest gives up 65.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.3 points per game.

NC State makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Wake Forest has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Demon Deacons square off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Madison Hayes is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 11.9 points for the Demon Deacons. DeMeara Hinds is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 61.2 points, 25.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

