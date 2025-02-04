Wake Forest faces Stanford after Hildreth’s 24-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-6, 8-3 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (15-7, 7-4 ACC) Stanford, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-6, 8-3 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (15-7, 7-4 ACC)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits Stanford after Cameron Hildreth scored 24 points in Wake Forest’s 76-74 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Cardinal are 12-1 in home games. Stanford is fifth in the ACC with 14.5 assists per game led by Jaylen Blakes averaging 5.0.

The Demon Deacons are 8-3 in ACC play. Wake Forest has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

Stanford makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Wake Forest has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is shooting 48.1% and averaging 20.4 points for the Cardinal. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Hunter Sallis is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 18.3 points. Hildreth is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

