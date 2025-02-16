Wake Forest faces No. 19 Georgia Tech, seeks to stop 4-game slide

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-16, 1-12 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (20-5, 8-5 ACC) Atlanta; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-16, 1-12 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (20-5, 8-5 ACC)

Atlanta; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest heads into the matchup against No. 19 Georgia Tech as losers of four straight games.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 13-2 at home. Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC in rebounding averaging 36.2 rebounds. Zoesha Smith leads the Yellow Jackets with 6.5 boards.

The Demon Deacons are 1-12 in ACC play. Wake Forest is 6-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgia Tech averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kara Dunn is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Chazadi Wright is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rylie Theuerkauf is scoring 11.1 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Demon Deacons. Elise Williams is averaging 11.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 1-9, averaging 61.2 points, 24.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

