Wake Forest faces Florida State following Hildreth’s 23-point game

Florida State Seminoles (14-9, 5-7 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-6, 10-3 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Florida State Seminoles (14-9, 5-7 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-6, 10-3 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts Florida State after Cameron Hildreth scored 23 points in Wake Forest’s 76-66 win over the California Golden Bears.

The Demon Deacons have gone 11-1 in home games. Wake Forest is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seminoles have gone 5-7 against ACC opponents. Florida State is seventh in the ACC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Malique Ewin averaging 4.7.

Wake Forest averages 70.4 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 70.9 Florida State allows. Florida State scores 10.2 more points per game (76.7) than Wake Forest allows to opponents (66.5).

The Demon Deacons and Seminoles square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is scoring 18.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Demon Deacons. Hildreth is averaging 16.7 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Jamir Watkins is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Seminoles. Ewin is averaging 15.4 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.