Wagner visits Fairleigh Dickinson after Brown’s 29-point outing

Wagner Seahawks (12-11, 4-6 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-15, 5-4 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays Wagner after Terrence Brown scored 29 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 87-66 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Knights have gone 5-4 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Seahawks are 4-6 in conference matchups. Wagner is eighth in the NEC scoring 64.0 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 74.7 points, 14.0 more per game than the 60.7 Wagner allows. Wagner averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 21.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knights. Jo’el Emanuel is averaging 12.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games.

Zaire Williams is averaging 12.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Seahawks. Zae Blake is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.