Wagner leads Indiana State against Murray State after 31-point performance

Indiana State Sycamores (13-16, 7-11 MVC) at Murray State Racers (14-15, 8-10 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (13-16, 7-11 MVC) at Murray State Racers (14-15, 8-10 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Murray State after Camp Wagner scored 31 points in Indiana State’s 77-75 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Racers have gone 6-5 at home. Murray State is eighth in the MVC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Ellington averaging 1.9.

The Sycamores are 7-11 in MVC play. Indiana State is 7-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Murray State averages 72.1 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 79.2 Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Murray State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Racers. AJ Ferguson is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Aaron Gray is averaging 9.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sycamores. Samage Teel is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.