Wagner hosts LIU following Davis’ 32-point game

Long Island Sharks (10-15, 6-4 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-10, 4-5 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -1; over/under is 118.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Wagner after Malachi Davis scored 32 points in LIU’s 73-67 overtime loss to the Chicago State Cougars.

The Seahawks have gone 7-4 at home. Wagner is third in the NEC in rebounding averaging 31.7 rebounds. Keyontae Lewis paces the Seahawks with 5.1 boards.

The Sharks are 6-4 against NEC opponents. LIU ranks third in the NEC giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Wagner is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% LIU allows to opponents. LIU averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Wagner allows.

The Seahawks and Sharks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is averaging 6.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Seahawks. Zaire Williams is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Shadrak Lasu is averaging six points and 7.1 rebounds for the Sharks. Davis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

