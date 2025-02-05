Wagner hosts LIU after Davis’ 32-point game

Long Island Sharks (10-15, 6-4 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-10, 4-5 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (10-15, 6-4 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-10, 4-5 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Wagner after Malachi Davis scored 32 points in LIU’s 73-67 overtime loss to the Chicago State Cougars.

The Seahawks have gone 7-4 at home. Wagner is eighth in the NEC scoring 64.7 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Sharks are 6-4 in conference matchups. LIU leads the NEC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Shadrak Lasu averaging 2.7.

Wagner’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game LIU gives up. LIU has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Wagner have averaged.

The Seahawks and Sharks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaire Williams is averaging 12.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Seahawks. Zae Blake is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Terell Strickland is averaging nine points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sharks. Davis is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

