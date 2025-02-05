Wagner has 22 in Indiana State’s 80-62 victory over Valparaiso

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Camp Wagner’s 22 points helped Indiana State defeat Valparaiso 80-62 on Wednesday night. Wagner also…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Camp Wagner’s 22 points helped Indiana State defeat Valparaiso 80-62 on Wednesday night.

Wagner also added five rebounds for the Sycamores (12-12, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Samage Teel scored 17 points while going 5 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line and added nine assists. Aaron Gray shot 6 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

All Wright finished with 32 points for the Beacons (10-14, 3-10). Cooper Schwieger added 17 points and 12 rebounds. The loss is the eighth straight for the Beacons.

Indiana State led 39-31 at halftime, with Wagner racking up 14 points. Kmani Doughty scored a team-high nine second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Indiana State visits Drake and Valparaiso squares off against Murray State at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.