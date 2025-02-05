Wagner faces LIU, looks to stop 4-game skid

Wagner Seahawks (5-15, 2-6 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-17, 2-7 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (5-15, 2-6 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-17, 2-7 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner aims to end its four-game skid with a win against LIU.

The Sharks have gone 5-7 in home games. LIU has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seahawks have gone 2-6 against NEC opponents. Wagner is 2-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

LIU’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Wagner allows. Wagner’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than LIU has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

The Sharks and Seahawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sirviva Legions is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Sharks. Janessa Williams is averaging 11.1 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Julia Fabozzi is scoring 14.9 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Seahawks. Taleah Washington is averaging 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 31.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 55.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.