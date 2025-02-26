Wagner faces LIU after Williams’ 20-point showing

Wagner Seahawks (14-13, 6-8 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (14-15, 10-4 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (14-13, 6-8 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (14-15, 10-4 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits LIU after Zaire Williams scored 20 points in Wagner’s 64-52 victory against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Sharks have gone 8-4 in home games. LIU averages 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Seahawks are 6-8 against NEC opponents. Wagner is second in the NEC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Keyontae Lewis averaging 5.2.

LIU scores 67.8 points, 6.9 more per game than the 60.9 Wagner gives up. Wagner has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.3% shooting opponents of LIU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Davis is shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 17.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals. Jamal Fuller is averaging 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Williams is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Seahawks. Zae Blake is averaging 11.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

