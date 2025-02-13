Waggoner, Boston College Eagles square off against the California Golden Bears

Boston College Eagles (13-13, 4-9 ACC) at California Golden Bears (19-6, 7-5 ACC) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (13-13, 4-9 ACC) at California Golden Bears (19-6, 7-5 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays Cal in ACC action Thursday.

The Golden Bears have gone 12-1 in home games. Cal has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 4-9 against ACC opponents. Boston College is fourth in the ACC with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Dontavia Waggoner averaging 3.0.

Cal is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The Golden Bears and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ioanna Krimili is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Golden Bears. Marta Suarez is averaging 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games.

T’Yana Todd is averaging 14 points for the Eagles. Kaylah Ivey is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.