Waddington and Montana host Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (12-16, 5-10 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-16, 6-9 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Sacramento State Hornets (12-16, 5-10 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-16, 6-9 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts Sacramento State after Avery Waddington scored 20 points in Montana’s 98-66 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Grizzlies have gone 7-5 at home. Montana is fifth in the Big Sky with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dani Bartsch averaging 5.0.

The Hornets are 5-10 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is 6-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Montana makes 41.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Sacramento State averages 62.4 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 69.8 Montana allows to opponents.

The Grizzlies and Hornets face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is scoring 10.0 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Grizzlies. Tyler McCliment-Call is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games.

Jaydia Martin averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Benthe Versteeg is shooting 41.7% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 57.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.