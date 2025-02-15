Volker leads Marquette against DePaul after 24-point showing

DePaul Blue Demons (12-15, 7-7 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (16-8, 8-5 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts DePaul after Lee Volker scored 24 points in Marquette’s 68-61 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Golden Eagles are 10-2 on their home court. Marquette has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Blue Demons are 7-7 against Big East opponents. DePaul has a 6-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Marquette is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.5% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Marquette allows.

The Golden Eagles and Blue Demons face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Volker is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jorie Allen is averaging 19.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Blue Demons. Taylor Johnson-Matthews is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

