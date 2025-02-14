Volker and Marquette host DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (12-15, 7-7 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (16-8, 8-5 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

DePaul Blue Demons (12-15, 7-7 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (16-8, 8-5 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts DePaul after Lee Volker scored 24 points in Marquette’s 68-61 win against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-2 in home games. Marquette scores 66.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Blue Demons are 7-7 in conference matchups. DePaul is third in the Big East with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Meg Newman averaging 7.9.

Marquette’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Marquette gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Golden Eagles. Volker is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taylor Johnson-Matthews is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 14.6 points. Jorie Allen is shooting 43.5% and averaging 21.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

