VMI visits Western Carolina following Johnson’s 20-point game

VMI Keydets (10-12, 4-5 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (6-14, 2-7 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Keydets -2.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits Western Carolina after TJ Johnson scored 20 points in VMI’s 74-67 win against the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts have gone 5-5 in home games. Western Carolina is ninth in the SoCon with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Vernon Collins averaging 2.1.

The Keydets are 4-5 against SoCon opponents. VMI averages 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Western Carolina averages 67.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 71.9 VMI allows. VMI averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Western Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bernard Pelote is averaging 13.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Catamounts. Cord Stansberry is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 12.9 points. Rickey Bradley, Jr. is averaging 19.1 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Keydets: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

