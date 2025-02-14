VMI travels to Mercer for conference matchup

VMI Keydets (12-14, 6-7 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-15, 4-9 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ahmad…

VMI Keydets (12-14, 6-7 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-15, 4-9 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ahmad Robinson and Mercer host Rickey Bradley, Jr. and VMI in SoCon action.

The Bears are 6-4 in home games. Mercer scores 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Keydets are 6-7 in SoCon play. VMI is 7-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Mercer is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.5% VMI allows to opponents. VMI averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Mercer gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Johnson is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 16.3 points. Robinson is averaging 18.4 points, four assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Bradley is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Keydets. Augustinas Kiudulas is averaging 15.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 73.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Keydets: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

