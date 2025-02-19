VMI plays Wofford after Bradley’s 22-point game

Wofford Terriers (14-13, 8-6 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (13-14, 7-7 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wofford Terriers (14-13, 8-6 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (13-14, 7-7 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts Wofford after Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 22 points in VMI’s 80-71 victory over the Mercer Bears.

The Keydets have gone 7-4 at home. VMI averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Terriers are 8-6 in conference play. Wofford ranks fourth in the SoCon giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

VMI is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford averages 74.0 points per game, 2.1 more than the 71.9 VMI gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is shooting 42.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Keydets. TJ Johnson is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Corey Tripp is shooting 43.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.