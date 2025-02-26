VMI hosts Samford following Fort’s 24-point outing

Samford Bulldogs (21-8, 11-5 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (13-16, 7-9 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

Samford Bulldogs (21-8, 11-5 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (13-16, 7-9 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits VMI after Trey Fort scored 24 points in Samford’s 93-72 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Keydets have gone 7-5 in home games. VMI is 7-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-5 against SoCon opponents. Samford has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

VMI is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Samford allows to opponents. Samford scores 10.3 more points per game (82.6) than VMI gives up to opponents (72.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickey Bradley, Jr. is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Keydets. Augustinas Kiudulas is averaging 14.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 36.1% over the last 10 games.

Collin Holloway is averaging 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Fort is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.