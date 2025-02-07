VMI hosts Fox and Citadel

Citadel Bulldogs (5-17, 0-11 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (11-13, 5-6 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Citadel…

Citadel Bulldogs (5-17, 0-11 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (11-13, 5-6 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel plays VMI after Brody Fox scored 20 points in Citadel’s 76-61 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Keydets are 6-4 in home games. VMI has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 0-11 in conference matchups. Citadel is ninth in the SoCon with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sola Adebisi averaging 4.1.

VMI scores 75.3 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 74.6 Citadel gives up. Citadel has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 43.3% shooting opponents of VMI have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustinas Kiudulas is scoring 15.7 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Keydets. Rickey Bradley, Jr. is averaging 18.3 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

Fox is averaging 16 points for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 62.1 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

