VMI faces East Tennessee State following Bradley’s 23-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-10, 6-4 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (11-12, 5-5 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI faces East Tennessee State after Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 23 points in VMI’s 80-76 overtime victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Keydets are 6-3 in home games. VMI ranks fifth in the SoCon in team defense, giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-4 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is second in the SoCon allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

VMI averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.7 per game East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game VMI allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustinas Kiudulas is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Keydets. Bradley is averaging 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

Jaden Seymour is averaging 17.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Quimari Peterson is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

