VMI defeats Mercer 80-71

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Rickey Bradley, Jr. had 22 points and nine rebounds in VMI’s 80-71 victory against Mercer on Saturday night.

TJ Johnson scored 19 points and Augustinas Kiudulas added 18 points for the Keydets (13-14, 7-7 Southern Conference). The pair combined for 11 rebounds.

The Bears (11-16, 4-10) were led by Tyler Johnson, who recorded 19 points and two steals. Jah Nze added 10 points for Mercer. Cam Bryant also had nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. VMI hosts Wofford and Mercer travels to play Citadel.

