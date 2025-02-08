Vital and Rhode Island host Dayton

Dayton Flyers (13-9, 7-4 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (12-12, 7-4 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Dayton Flyers (13-9, 7-4 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (12-12, 7-4 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts Dayton after Sophia Vital scored 20 points in Rhode Island’s 59-57 win over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams have gone 7-4 in home games. Rhode Island ranks eighth in the A-10 with 13.5 assists per game led by Vital averaging 4.2.

The Flyers are 7-4 against conference opponents. Dayton is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Rhode Island’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Dayton allows. Dayton has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The Rams and Flyers meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harsimran Kaur is scoring 12.6 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Rams. Sophie Phillips is averaging 9.7 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 35.0% over the last 10 games.

Ivy Wolf is averaging 16.6 points for the Flyers. Arianna Smith is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

