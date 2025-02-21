Virginia Tech visits Miami (FL) for conference matchup

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-15, 6-9 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (6-20, 2-13 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-15, 6-9 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (6-20, 2-13 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toibu Lawal and Virginia Tech take on Matthew Cleveland and Miami (FL) in ACC play Saturday.

The Hurricanes have gone 6-8 at home. Miami (FL) averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hokies are 6-9 in conference matchups. Virginia Tech is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Miami (FL)’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech averages 68.7 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 79.7 Miami (FL) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleveland is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Hurricanes. Lynn Kidd is averaging 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Lawal is shooting 56.5% and averaging 13.0 points for the Hokies. Jaden Schutt is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.