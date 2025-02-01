Virginia Tech hosts SMU after Robertson’s 32-point game

SMU Mustangs (10-12, 2-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-7, 5-5 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (10-12, 2-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-7, 5-5 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays Virginia Tech after Nya Robertson scored 32 points in SMU’s 80-75 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Hokies have gone 9-3 in home games. Virginia Tech is sixth in the ACC scoring 74.9 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Mustangs are 2-8 in ACC play. SMU ranks eighth in the ACC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Jessica Peterson averaging 12.4.

Virginia Tech’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that SMU allows. SMU’s 37.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than Virginia Tech has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

The Hokies and Mustangs square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matilda Ekh is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 11 points. Carys Baker is averaging 13.2 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Robertson is shooting 33.3% and averaging 19.5 points for the Mustangs. Kaysia Woods is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

