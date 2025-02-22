Vinson leads Lipscomb against Austin Peay after 23-point game

Austin Peay Governors (11-15, 6-9 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (17-9, 10-5 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Austin Peay Governors (11-15, 6-9 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (17-9, 10-5 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces Austin Peay after Bella Vinson scored 23 points in Lipscomb’s 61-58 victory over the North Alabama Lions.

The Bisons are 12-3 on their home court. Lipscomb scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Governors are 6-9 in conference matchups. Austin Peay ranks third in the ASUN giving up 63.8 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Lipscomb averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 59.1 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 67.8 Lipscomb gives up.

The Bisons and Governors square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinson is averaging 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bisons. Molly Heard is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

La’Nya Foster is averaging 11.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Governors. Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Governors: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

