Vinson and Lipscomb host Austin Peay

Lipscomb Bisons (14-8, 7-4 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (10-12, 5-6 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits Austin Peay after Bella Vinson scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 92-75 victory over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Governors have gone 4-4 in home games. Austin Peay has a 6-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bisons are 7-4 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Austin Peay’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

The Governors and Bisons face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sa’Mya Wyatt is shooting 57.6% and averaging 13.1 points for the Governors. La’Nya Foster is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Vinson is averaging 14.6 points and six rebounds for the Bisons. Claira McGowan is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 58.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

