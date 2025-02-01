Villanova plays Creighton following Longino’s 27-point game

Creighton Bluejays (15-6, 8-2 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-9, 5-5 Big East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Creighton Bluejays (15-6, 8-2 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-9, 5-5 Big East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Creighton after Jordan Longino scored 27 points in Villanova’s 87-74 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Wildcats are 10-2 on their home court. Villanova has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bluejays are 8-2 in Big East play. Creighton ranks ninth in the Big East with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 2.4.

Villanova makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Creighton averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.9 per game Villanova gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is shooting 48.5% and averaging 24.6 points for the Wildcats. Longino is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Steven Ashworth is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 16.5 points and 6.8 assists. Kalkbrenner is shooting 62.7% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

