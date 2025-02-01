Villanova hosts Marquette following Volker’s 20-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-6, 6-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-10, 5-4 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-6, 6-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-10, 5-4 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette visits Villanova after Lee Volker scored 20 points in Marquette’s 67-38 win against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Wildcats have gone 6-4 at home. Villanova is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-3 against Big East opponents. Marquette scores 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Villanova averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Marquette allows. Marquette has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Golden Eagles face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Bascoe is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Porter is averaging 6.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Golden Eagles. Skylar Forbes is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.