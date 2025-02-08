Villanova hosts Jensen and Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (19-4, 11-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (13-10, 7-4 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Creighton Bluejays (19-4, 11-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (13-10, 7-4 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits Villanova after Lauren Jensen scored 21 points in Creighton’s 72-56 victory against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Wildcats are 7-4 on their home court. Villanova is ninth in the Big East in rebounding with 27.6 rebounds. Denae Carter paces the Wildcats with 6.2 boards.

The Bluejays are 11-1 against conference opponents. Creighton ranks eighth in the Big East with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mallory Brake averaging 1.6.

Villanova is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Creighton allows to opponents. Creighton averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Villanova allows.

The Wildcats and Bluejays face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Bascoe is shooting 43.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Molly Mogensen is averaging 9.2 points and four assists for the Bluejays. Morgan Maly is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

