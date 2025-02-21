Villanova hosts conference rival No. 16 Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 11-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (15-12, 8-8 Big East) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 11-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (15-12, 8-8 Big East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes Villanova and No. 16 Marquette will play on Friday.

The Wildcats have gone 12-3 in home games. Villanova is fourth in the Big East in team defense, giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 11-4 in conference matchups. Marquette ranks second in the Big East scoring 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Kam Jones averaging 11.2.

Villanova averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Marquette allows. Marquette averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Villanova gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is scoring 22.9 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wildcats. Wooga Poplar is averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

Jones is scoring 19.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 13.6 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

