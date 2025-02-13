Villanova edges No. 9 St. John’s for 3rd straight win

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Perkins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8 seconds remaining and Villanova defeated No. 9 St.…

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Perkins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8 seconds remaining and Villanova defeated No. 9 St. John’s 73-71 on Wednesday night, ending the Red Storm’s 10-game winning streak.

Wooga Poplar scored 22 points and Eric Dixon added 17 in a critical victory for the Wildcats (15-10, 8-6 Big East), who have won three in a row.

Aaron Scott led four players in double figures with 22 points for the Red Storm (21-4, 12-2), who lead the Big East by one game over No. 24 Creighton.

The teams meet Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Kadary Richmond had 17 points and 10 assists for St. John’s. Simeon Wilcher and RJ Luis Jr. scored 12 apiece.

NO. 4 DUKE 78, CALIFORNIA 57

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Cooper Flagg scored 27 points and No. 3 Duke extended its home winning streak to 14 games with a victory over California.

Tyrese Proctor scored 18 points and Khaman Maluach added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils (21-3, 13-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who rebounded from Saturday’s loss to Clemson that snapped a 16-game winning streak.

Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 21 points, Rytis Petraitis added 11 points and Andrej Stojakovic 10 points for the Golden Bears (12-13, 5-9).

Flagg shot 8 for 14 from the field and was perfect on nine free throws for Duke, which led 19-9 less than 9½ minutes in the game. Flagg scored 13 points in the first half, helping the Blue Devils to a 38-23 lead at the break.

NO. 12 TEXAS TECH 111, ARIZONA ST. 106, 2OT

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — JT Toppin had a career-high 41 points and 15 rebounds as No. 12 Texas Tech outlasted Arizona State in double overtime.

Darrion Williams scored 27 for the Red Raiders, making a steal and two free throws with 1:49 left in the second OT to put them ahead to stay.

Toppin added a dunk in the final minute off a pass from Williams, whose jumper with 25 seconds remaining in the first overtime made it 96-all. Texas Tech (19-5, 10-3 Big 12) finished with its most points in a Big 12 game.

Adam Miller’s 22 points led five players in double figures for Arizona State (12-12, 3-10), which has lost four in a row. BJ Freeman added 21 points, while Amier Ali had 18, Alston Mason 16 and Shawn Phillips 15.

Miller’s short floater with 10 seconds left in regulation put the Sun Devils up 90-88, right after he retrieved his own inbounds pass. Texas Tech forced overtime on a putback with 0.8 seconds to go by Chance McMillian, who had 14 points.

NO. 19 MISSISSIPPI 72, SOUTH CAROLINA 68

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Malik Dia hit a 3-pointer with just over two minutes remaining that put Mississippi ahead to stay and finished with 18 points as 19th-ranked Ole Miss beat South Carolina.

The Rebels (19-6, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) squandered a 12-point lead in the second half before Dia led a comeback.

Dia had 12 of his points in the final six minutes, including a three-point play that moved Mississippi back in front after South Carolina led 58-57.

South Carolina had a last chance to move in front in the final minute, but Collin Murray-Boyles fumbled the ball on a drive and Dre Davis picked it up for Ole Miss.

It was the latest heartbreaker for the Gamecocks (10-14, 0-11), who have lost 11 straight games to start SEC play.

Murray-Boyles led South Carolina with 20 points.

NO. 21 MISSOURI 82, OKLAHOMA 58

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Mark Mitchell scored 19 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 25 to help No. 21 Missouri rout Oklahoma.

Caleb Grill had 15 points and Tony Perkins added 12 for the Tigers (18-6, 7-4 Southeastern Conference), who snapped a two-game skid.

Mitchell shot 6 of 12 from the field, 13 for 18 at the free-throw line and grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.

Duke Miles scored 18 points and Jalon Moore added 10 points and seven rebounds for Oklahoma (16-8, 3-8), which lost its third straight.

