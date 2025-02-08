Versteeg leads Sacramento State against Idaho after 22-point game

Idaho Vandals (16-6, 8-3 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (10-13, 3-7 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (16-6, 8-3 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (10-13, 3-7 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on Idaho after Benthe Versteeg scored 22 points in Sacramento State’s 68-53 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Hornets are 6-5 on their home court. Sacramento State is eighth in the Big Sky scoring 63.6 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Vandals are 8-3 in conference games. Idaho ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 12.9 assists per game led by Hope Hassmann averaging 3.4.

Sacramento State makes 41.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (34.7%). Idaho has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

The Hornets and Vandals face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaydia Martin is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14 points. Versteeg is averaging 13.7 points and 6.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Jennifer Aadland is averaging 9.9 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Vandals. Hassmann is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Vandals: 8-2, averaging 65.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.