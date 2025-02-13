Vermont wins 79-59 against New Hampshire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ileri Ayo-Faleye scored 16 points as Vermont beat New Hampshire 79-59 on Thursday night. Ayo-Faleye also…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ileri Ayo-Faleye scored 16 points as Vermont beat New Hampshire 79-59 on Thursday night.

Ayo-Faleye also contributed five assists for the Catamounts (14-11, 7-3 America East Conference). Shamir Bogues added 15 points while going 6 of 7 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Nick Fiorillo shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 14 points.

The Wildcats (6-20, 4-7) were led in scoring by Jawarie Hamelin, who finished with 12 points, four assists and two blocks. Khalil Badru added 11 points for New Hampshire. Sami Pissis also had eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Vermont visits Maine and New Hampshire hosts UMass-Lowell.

