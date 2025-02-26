Vermont visits NJIT after Francis’ 27-point outing

Vermont Catamounts (17-11, 10-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-23, 2-11 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (17-11, 10-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-23, 2-11 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT plays Vermont after Tariq Francis scored 27 points in NJIT’s 95-91 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Highlanders are 4-7 on their home court. NJIT is ninth in the America East scoring 65.3 points while shooting 40.0% from the field.

The Catamounts are 10-3 in conference games. Vermont ranks sixth in the America East with 12.1 assists per game led by Shamir Bogues averaging 2.4.

NJIT’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Vermont allows. Vermont averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game NJIT allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Moore Jr. is averaging 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Highlanders. Francis is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

TJ Hurley averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Bogues is averaging 13.5 points and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.