Vermont plays NJIT, looks for 7th straight home win

NJIT Highlanders (11-16, 8-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (16-12, 11-3 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NJIT Highlanders (11-16, 8-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (16-12, 11-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts NJIT looking to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Catamounts are 9-2 on their home court. Vermont is ninth in the America East with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Bella Vito averaging 1.9.

The Highlanders are 8-6 in America East play.

Vermont’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game NJIT allows. NJIT has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

The Catamounts and Highlanders square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Olson is averaging 13.4 points for the Catamounts. Keira Hanson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alejandra Zuniga is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Highlanders. Enya Maguire is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 56.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 43.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.