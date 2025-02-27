Vermont plays NJIT in conference matchup

NJIT Highlanders (11-16, 8-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (16-12, 11-3 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NJIT Highlanders (11-16, 8-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (16-12, 11-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes Vermont and NJIT face off on Thursday.

The Catamounts are 9-2 in home games. Vermont is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders are 8-6 against conference opponents. NJIT has a 7-7 record against opponents over .500.

Vermont’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game NJIT allows. NJIT averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Vermont gives up.

The Catamounts and Highlanders square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Olson is averaging 13.4 points for the Catamounts. Nikola Priede is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Kulyk is averaging 9.8 points for the Highlanders. Enya Maguire is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 56.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 43.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

