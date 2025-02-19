Vermont hosts Bryant after Pinzon’s 27-point performance

Bryant Bulldogs (17-10, 11-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (15-11, 8-3 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bryant Bulldogs (17-10, 11-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (15-11, 8-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on Vermont after Rafael Pinzon scored 27 points in Bryant’s 81-79 victory against the UMBC Retrievers.

The Catamounts are 9-2 on their home court. Vermont leads the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.4 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 against America East opponents. Bryant leads the America East scoring 12.9 fast break points per game.

Vermont scores 66.2 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 75.4 Bryant allows. Bryant has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Hurley is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. Nick Fiorillo is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Earl Timberlake is averaging 15.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Pinzon is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

