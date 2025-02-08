Vermont hosts Albany following Cooper’s 24-point outing

Albany Great Danes (19-4, 9-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (12-11, 7-2 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Albany Great Danes (19-4, 9-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (12-11, 7-2 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany visits Vermont after Kayla Cooper scored 24 points in Albany’s 48-43 victory against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Catamounts have gone 7-2 at home. Vermont is fifth in the America East with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Bella Vito averaging 4.3.

The Great Danes have gone 9-1 against America East opponents. Albany is second in the America East scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Cooper averaging 8.0.

Vermont averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Albany gives up. Albany has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keira Hanson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Anna Olson is averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Cooper is scoring 17.9 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Great Danes. Kaci Donovan is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 59.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.4 points per game.

Great Danes: 9-1, averaging 61.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.