Vermont faces Maine on 3-game win streak

Vermont Catamounts (14-11, 7-3 America East) at Maine Black Bears (16-9, 8-2 America East) Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Maine.

The Black Bears are 8-1 on their home court. Maine is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Catamounts have gone 7-3 against America East opponents. Vermont is seventh in the America East with 12.0 assists per game led by Shamir Bogues averaging 2.4.

Maine’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Vermont allows. Vermont averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Maine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Black Bears. Quion Burns is averaging 13.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games.

TJ Hurley is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 15.3 points. Ileri Ayo-Faleye is shooting 40.8% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

