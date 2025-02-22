Vermont defeats UMass-Lowell 85-61

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Hurley scored 20 points as Vermont beat UMass-Lowell 85-61 on Saturday night. Hurley shot 6…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Hurley scored 20 points as Vermont beat UMass-Lowell 85-61 on Saturday night.

Hurley shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Catamounts (17-11, 10-3 America East Conference). Shamir Bogues scored 18 points and added three steals. Sam Alamutu shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points. It was the sixth straight victory for the Catamounts.

Quinton Mincey led the way for the River Hawks (16-12, 5-8) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Martin Somerville added 11 points and four steals for UMass-Lowell. Yuri Covington finished with nine points.

