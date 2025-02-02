Verhulst and No. 13 Oklahoma host No. 12 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (18-2, 7-1 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (16-5, 4-4 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Kentucky Wildcats (18-2, 7-1 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (16-5, 4-4 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Oklahoma takes on No. 12 Kentucky after Payton Verhulst scored 26 points in Oklahoma’s 107-100 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Sooners are 10-1 on their home court. Oklahoma ranks sixth in college basketball with 41.9 points in the paint led by Raegan Beers averaging 11.9.

The Wildcats are 7-1 in conference games. Kentucky is eighth in the SEC scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

Oklahoma averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Kentucky allows. Kentucky averages 10.3 more points per game (78.3) than Oklahoma allows (68.0).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beers is scoring 16.8 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Sooners. Verhulst is averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Dazia Lawrence is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.2 points. Georgia Amoore is shooting 44.6% and averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 39.9 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

