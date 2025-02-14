Venning and Boston College host NC State

Boston College Eagles (10-14, 2-11 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-15, 2-11 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Boston College Eagles (10-14, 2-11 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-15, 2-11 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College faces NC State after Chad Venning scored 21 points in Boston College’s 97-94 overtime loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Wolfpack have gone 9-6 at home. NC State is seventh in the ACC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaging 2.2.

The Eagles have gone 2-11 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

NC State is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College averages 72.1 points per game, 3.1 more than the 69.0 NC State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hill is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Wolfpack. Dontrez Styles is averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games.

Donald Hand Jr. is scoring 16.3 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles. Venning is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 72.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

