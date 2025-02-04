VCU wins 96-66 against La Salle

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Bamisile had 17 points in VCU’s 96-66 victory against La Salle on Tuesday night. Bamisile…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Bamisile had 17 points in VCU’s 96-66 victory against La Salle on Tuesday night.

Bamisile went 7 of 14 from the field (2 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Rams (18-5, 8-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Max Shulga scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Terrence Hill Jr. shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi led the Explorers (12-11, 4-7) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Jahlil White added 10 points and two steals for La Salle. Daeshon Shepherd had nine points.

VCU took the lead with 11:02 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 48-28 at halftime, with Bamisile racking up 12 points. VCU extended its lead to 77-38 during the second half, fueled by a 19-0 scoring run.

VCU next plays Friday against Dayton on the road, and La Salle will host UMass on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.