VCU wins 78-60 against Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Max Shulga scored 16 points as VCU beat Richmond 78-60 on Tuesday night.

Shulga shot 4 for 6 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Rams (23-5, 13-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Joe Bamisile scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Phillip Russell shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Rams picked up their seventh straight victory.

Dusan Neskovic led the way for the Spiders (10-19, 5-11) with 16 points and four assists. Mikkel Tyne added 12 points for Richmond. B. Artis White finished with 12 points and four steals.

VCU took the lead with 14:51 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 51-33 at halftime, with Russell racking up 11 points.

VCU’s next game is Friday against Davidson at home. Richmond visits Dayton on Saturday.

