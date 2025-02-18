VCU visits Saint Bonaventure following Asare’s 24-point performance

VCU Rams (11-15, 5-9 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-20, 1-13 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

VCU Rams (11-15, 5-9 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-20, 1-13 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays Saint Bonaventure after Mary-Anna Asare scored 24 points in VCU’s 76-57 win against the Fordham Rams.

The Bonnies have gone 4-8 at home. Saint Bonaventure is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams are 5-9 against A-10 opponents. VCU is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game VCU allows. VCU’s 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than Saint Bonaventure has given up to its opponents (44.9%).

The Bonnies and Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Shaw is averaging 11 points for the Bonnies. Dani Haskell is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Asare averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Zoli Khalil is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 0-10, averaging 51.2 points, 22.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 55.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

