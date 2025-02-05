VCU visits George Mason following Suarez’s 23-point game

VCU Rams (10-13, 4-7 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (19-3, 9-2 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VCU Rams (10-13, 4-7 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (19-3, 9-2 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts VCU after Paula Suarez scored 23 points in George Mason’s 86-53 win over the Dayton Flyers.

The Patriots have gone 10-1 at home. George Mason ranks third in the A-10 with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Nalani Kaysia averaging 3.3.

The Rams have gone 4-7 against A-10 opponents. VCU scores 57.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

George Mason averages 75.6 points, 19.1 more per game than the 56.5 VCU allows. VCU has shot at a 38.8% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The Patriots and Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Harris is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Patriots. Zahirah Walton is averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 15.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Rams. Zoli Khalil is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 54.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

