VCU takes on Richmond following Shulga’s 22-point game

VCU Rams (22-5, 12-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (10-18, 5-10 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VCU Rams (22-5, 12-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (10-18, 5-10 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -14.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces Richmond after Max Shulga scored 22 points in VCU’s 70-54 win over the George Mason Patriots.

The Spiders have gone 6-7 at home. Richmond is 3-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

The Rams have gone 12-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU has an 18-5 record against teams above .500.

Richmond makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). VCU averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Richmond gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Roche is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 6.6 points. Dusan Neskovic is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Joseph Bamisile is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Rams. Shulga is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.