VCU hosts Richmond after Doogan’s 26-point performance

Richmond Spiders (23-5, 14-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (12-15, 6-9 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Richmond Spiders (23-5, 14-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (12-15, 6-9 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays VCU after Maggie Doogan scored 26 points in Richmond’s 67-57 victory over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams have gone 6-7 in home games. VCU is fourth in the A-10 with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Mykel Parham averaging 7.1.

The Spiders are 14-1 in A-10 play. Richmond leads the A-10 with 18.2 assists. Doogan paces the Spiders with 3.6.

VCU’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Richmond allows. Richmond averages 17.5 more points per game (73.8) than VCU gives up to opponents (56.3).

The Rams and Spiders match up Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 15.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Rams. Zoli Khalil is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rachel Ullstrom is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Doogan is averaging 17 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Spiders: 10-0, averaging 75.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.